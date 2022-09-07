Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN speaking at the adoption of country programme document of Pakistan by UNICEF Executive Board.

APP82-070922 NEW YORK: September 07 - Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN speaking at the adoption of country programme document of Pakistan by UNICEF Executive Board. APP
