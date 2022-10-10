PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Aiwan-e-Sadr is illuminated in pink to raise awareness about the deadliness of breast cancer and the need for its early detection. Almost 50,000 women die in Pakistan due to its late diagnosis Mon, 10 Oct 2022, 11:59 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP55-101022 ISLAMABAD: October 10 - Aiwan-e-Sadr is illuminated in pink to raise awareness about the deadliness of breast cancer and the need for its early detection. Almost 50,000 women die in Pakistan due to its late diagnosis. APP APP55-101022 ISLAMABAD