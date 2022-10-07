PhotosNational Photos Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira cutting a ribbon to inaugurate the calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid at a local mall Fri, 7 Oct 2022, 3:15 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP11-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira cutting a ribbon to inaugurate the calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid at a local mall. APP APP11-071022 ISLAMABAD