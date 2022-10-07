Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira visiting the calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid at a local mall

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira visiting the calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid at a local mall
APP12-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira visiting the calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid at a local mall. APP
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira visiting the calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid at a local mall
APP12-071022 ISLAMABAD
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira visiting the calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid at a local mall
APP13-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing during the calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid at a local mall. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira cutting a ribbon to inaugurate the calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid at a local mall

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira cutting a ribbon to inaugurate the calligraphy exhibition by artist...

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addresses to the Farmers Protest at Blue Area

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addresses to the Farmers Protest at Blue Area

Federal Minister for Economic affairs , Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas cutting the cake to celebrate the German unity day

Federal Minister for Economic affairs , Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas cutting the cake to celebrate the German...

CDA gardener is cutting and trimming grass with electric grass cutter at green belt in Federal capital

CDA gardener is cutting and trimming grass with electric grass cutter at green belt in Federal capital

A worker cutting iron sheet into round shape with the help of gas cutter at his workplace

A worker cutting iron sheet into round shape with the help of gas cutter at his workplace

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam sapling plant at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam sapling plant at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture sapling plant during visit Engr. Amir Muqam at Pakistan Academy of Letters...

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam chairing a meeting during visit Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam chairing a meeting during visit Pakistan Academy of Letters...

IGP Islamabad Dr.Akbar Nasir Khan in a group photo with Toper Students of SSC Federal Board exams 2022 from Gilgit Baltistan visit at Safe City project

IGP Islamabad Dr.Akbar Nasir Khan in a group photo with Toper Students of SSC Federal Board exams 2022 from Gilgit Baltistan visit at Safe...

Toper Students of SSC Federal Board exams 2022 from Gilgit Baltistan visit at Safe City project and higher officials of Safe City giving Briefing to Students

Toper Students of SSC Federal Board exams 2022 from Gilgit Baltistan visit at Safe City project and higher officials of Safe City giving Briefing...

Toper Students of SSC Federal Board exams 2022 from Gilgit Baltistan visit at Safe City project and higher officials of Safe City giving Briefing to Students

Toper Students of SSC Federal Board exams 2022 from Gilgit Baltistan visit at Safe City project and higher officials of Safe City giving Briefing...

Adviser to CM Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu talking to media during his visit to Karkhasa Dam Quetta

Adviser to CM Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu talking to media during his visit to Karkhasa Dam Quetta