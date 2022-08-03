Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm at Chehla Refugees Camp

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm at Chehla Refugees Camp
APP55-030822 MUZAFFARABAD: August 03 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm at Chehla Refugees Camp. APP
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm at Chehla Refugees Camp
APP55-030822 MUZAFFARABAD:
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm at Chehla Refugees Camp
APP56-030822 MUZAFFARABAD: August 03 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a press conference. APP
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm at Chehla Refugees Camp
APP57-030822 MUZAFFARABAD: August 03 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm in Chehla Refugees Camp. APP
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm at Chehla Refugees Camp
APP58-030822 MUZAFFARABAD: August 03 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira visiting Chehla Refugees Camp. APP
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm at Chehla Refugees Camp
APP59-030822 MUZAFFARABAD: August 03 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira visiting Chehla Refugees Camp. APP
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the affectees of wind storm at Chehla Refugees Camp
APP60-030822 MUZAFFARABAD: August 03 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira visiting Chehla Refugees Camp. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira chairing a briefing session by State Disaster Management Authority

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira chairing a briefing session by State Disaster Management Authority

No plan to roll back financial, administrative powers of AJK govt.under proposed 15th AJKConstitutional amendment:Kaira

No plan to roll back financial, administrative powers of AJK govt.under proposed 15th AJK Constitutional amendment: Kaira

Govt to extend all-possible cooperation to AJK flood victims: Kaira

Govt to extend all-possible cooperation to AJK flood victims: Kaira

Kaira dispels impression to minimize AJK’s autonomy.

Kaira dispels impression to minimize AJK’s autonomy

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a press conference at PID media center

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira...

No plan to roll back financial, administrative powers of AJK govt.under proposed 15th AJKConstitutional amendment:Kaira

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira with Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah...

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadaq Malik and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a press conference.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadaq Malik and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a press...

Pakistan to highlight Kashmir issue at all global forums: Kaira

Pakistan to highlight Kashmir issue at all global forums: Kaira

Pakistan to highlight Kashmir issue at all global forums: Kaira

Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar is addressing to the press...

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira is addressing to the Press Conference at Press Information Department

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira is addressing to the Press...

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Advisor to PM on Kashmir affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, addressing a press conference at PID.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Advisor to PM on Kashmir affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, addressing a press conference at...

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the closing ceremony of International Workshop on Language Documentation in Allama Iqbal Open University

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing the closing ceremony of International Workshop on Language Documentation...