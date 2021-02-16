Additional Sessions &Judge Muhammad Shafique checking the food of prisoners during his visit to District Jail
APP61-160221 SIALKOT: February 16 - Additional Sessions &Judge Muhammad Shafique checking the food of prisoners during his visit to District Jail. APP Photo by Munir Butt

