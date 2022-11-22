PhotosNational Photos Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Jamali gives away awards to the families of the police martyrs during a “Balochistan Police investiture ceremony 2022 held at Governor House Tue, 22 Nov 2022, 11:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP64-221122 QUETTA: November 22 - Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Jamali gives away awards to the families of the police martyrs during a “Balochistan Police investiture ceremony 2022 held at Governor House. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA APP64-221122 QUETTA APP65-221122 QUETTA