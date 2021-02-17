Home Photos Feature Photos A women vendor preparing tea for customers at her roadside setupPhotosFeature PhotosA women vendor preparing tea for customers at her roadside setup Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 10:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-170221 MULTAN: February 17 A women vendor preparing tea for customers at her roadside setup. APP photo by Qasim GhauriALSO READ A labourer busy in preparing cemented blocks to be used in construction at his workplace near RawatRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers preparing honey bee boxes at their workplace near Tarnab FormLabourer preparing raw bricks at kilnA vendor displaying carpets to attract the customers