A villager bathing his buffaloes to get relief from hot weather in the city

A villager bathing his buffaloes to get relief from hot weather in the city
APP04-040524 HYDERABAD: May 04 – A villager bathing his buffaloes to get relief from hot weather in the city. APP/AKS/IQJ/FHA
A villager bathing his buffaloes to get relief from hot weather in the city
APP04-040524
HYDERABAD: May 04 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services