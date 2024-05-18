ECP sets up Monitoring Center for NA-148 bye-elections

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established the Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) to register and address public complaints during the upcoming NA-148 bye-elections in Multan, scheduled for Sunday.

The ECP spokesperson announced that the public can contact this center to file any election-related complaints.

The center has deployed trained staff to address grievances promptly and ensure timely resolutions,said the spokesperson.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established control centers at four levels to register and promptly address public complaints. These control rooms are located at the provincial, divisional, and district levels, as well as at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad.

The spokesperson urged individuals to file their concerns about the bye-elections with EMAC via email at [email protected], highlighting the availability of a 24/7 helpline at 111-327-000 for their convenience.

The control center, which is equipped to monitor both social media and electronic media, will stay operational until the results are finalized. Additionally, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.