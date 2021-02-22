Home Photos Feature Photos A view setups on the road in violation of encroachment at Commercial...PhotosFeature PhotosA view setups on the road in violation of encroachment at Commercial Market creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities Mon, 22 Feb 2021, 7:14 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-220221 RAWALPINDI: February 22 A view setups on the road in violation of encroachment at Commercial Market creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid ZiaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORWorkers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at LatifabadA traffic police warden stops a vehicle for its tinted windows at Aabpara, IslamabadA vendor displaying gas filled toy shaped balloons to attract customers at Commercial Market