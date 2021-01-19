Home Photos Feature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning... PhotosFeature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 8:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-190121 FAISALABAD: January 19 - A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ An attractive and eye catching view of freeze water due to temperature below zero degree near AttaAbad Lake RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive and eye catching view of freeze water due to temperature below zero degree near AttaAbad Lake An attractive and eye catching view of freeze water due to temperature below zero degree near AttaAbad Lake Sarwar inaugurates first Aab e Pak clean drinking water project in Chak Jhumra