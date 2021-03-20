Home Photos Feature Photos A view of sewerage water accumulated at main city area Usman Abad...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of sewerage water accumulated at main city area Usman Abad and Paris Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 5:49 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-200321 CHINIOT: March 20 A view of sewerage water accumulated at main city area Usman Abad and Paris Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Muhammad AliAPP17-200321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChildren filling their pots with water from hand pump at Makki Shah areaWorker of Irrigation Department removing garbage from Gogera Branch Canal at Bootay Di Jhall Bridge for smooth flow of waterA view of open sewerage main-hole in the middle of Naudero Road and needs the attention of the concerned authority