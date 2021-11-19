PhotosSports Photos A view of match between Remounts and FG Din Polo teams at polo club during Lt. Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021 Fri, 19 Nov 2021, 8:41 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP86-191121 LAHORE: November 19 A view of match between Remounts and FG Din Polo teams at polo club during Lt. Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021. APP photo by Rana Imran APP86-191121 LAHORE: APP87-191121 LAHORE: November 19 A view of match between Remounts and FG Din Polo teams at polo club during Lt. Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021. APP photo by Rana Imran APP88-191121 LAHORE: November 19 A view of match between Remounts and FG Din Polo teams at polo club during Lt. Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021. APP photo by Rana Imran