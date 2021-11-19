A view of match between Remounts and FG Din Polo teams at polo club during Lt. Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021

A view of match between Remounts and FG Din Polo teams at polo club during Lt. Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021
APP86-191121 LAHORE: November 19  A view of match between Remounts and FG Din Polo teams at polo club during Lt. Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP86-191121 LAHORE:
APP87-191121 LAHORE: November 19  A view of match between Remounts and FG Din Polo teams at polo club during Lt. Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP88-191121 LAHORE: November 19  A view of match between Remounts and FG Din Polo teams at polo club during Lt. Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021. APP photo by Rana Imran

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR