A view of Islamabad United's Shadab Khan’s run out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium
APP83-27 KARACHI: February 27 - A view of Islamabad United's Shadab Khan’s run out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP83-27

APP84-27

ALSO READ  Lahore Qalandars' Joe Denly plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR