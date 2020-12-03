Home Photos Feature Photos A view of fog in the city during night time PhotosFeature Photos A view of fog in the city during night time Thu, 3 Dec 2020, 7:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-031220 SIALKOT: December 03 - A view of fog in the city during night time. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP33-031220 Zia Ur Rehman RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of fog that engulfs whole the city during night time A view of fog that engulfs whole the city during night time