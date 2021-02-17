Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of construction work of a road during development work at...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of construction work of a road during development work at Latifabad Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 8:40 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-170221 HYDERABAD: February 17 A view of construction work of a road during development work at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanALSO READ Members of Sohni Dharti Youth Council participating in a walk during the spring plantation campaign at LatifabadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of construction work of a road during development work at LatifabadA view of sewerage water accumulated outside Government Hani Girls High School at Unit Number 07 LatifabadMembers of Sohni Dharti Youth Council participating in a walk during the spring plantation campaign at Latifabad