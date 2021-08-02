PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of closed shops at Tilak Chari Road as Sindh Government announced lock down till 31st July to 8th August to curb the spread of corona virus COVID-19 pandemic Mon, 2 Aug 2021, 6:24 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP31-020821 HYDERABAD: August 02 - A view of closed shops at Tilak Chari Road as Sindh Government announced lock down till 31st July to 8th August to curb the spread of corona virus COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Farhan Khan