Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor roasting sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital PhotosFeature Photos A vendor roasting sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 6:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-070221 ISLAMABAD: February 07 - A vendor roasting sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ Gypsy boy carrying fire wood on his head collected for domestic use crossing a main road in the federal capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in preparing fiberglass slide in a local park in Federal Capital A vendor waiting for customers to sell roasted sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital A vendor arranging and displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital