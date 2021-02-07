Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying fish to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 6:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-07-0221 ISLAMABAD: February 07 - A vendor arranging and displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ A vendor waiting for customers to sell roasted sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in preparing fiberglass slide in a local park in Federal Capital A vendor waiting for customers to sell roasted sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital A vendor roasting sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital