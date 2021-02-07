Home Photos Feature Photos Despite the ban a horse driven cart plying at Club Road and... PhotosFeature Photos Despite the ban a horse driven cart plying at Club Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 6:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-070221 ISLAMABAD: February 07 - Despite the ban a horse driven cart plying at Club Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities.. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ Despite the ban a horse driven cart plying at Srinagar Highway and needs the attention of concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Despite the ban a horse driven cart plying at Srinagar Highway and needs the attention of concerned authorities