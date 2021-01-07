Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displays clay-made pottery to attract the customers at F-10 area PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displays clay-made pottery to attract the customers at F-10 area Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 5:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-070121 ISLAMABAD: January 07 A vendor displays clay-made pottery to attract the customers at F-10 area. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP13-070121 ALSO READ A vendor displaying livestock in his Suzuki pick up vehicle along the roadside to attract customers at Airport Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging and displaying clay made pots at his roadside setup A local vendor is selling and displaying Cheese to attract the customer at main Sadar Road Vendor busy in arranging and displaying bundle of sugarcane at market