Home Photos Feature Photos A man is selling and displaying traditional sweet stuff to attract the... PhotosFeature Photos A man is selling and displaying traditional sweet stuff to attract the customer at Kalibari area Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 5:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-070121 PESHAWAR: January 07 - A man is selling and displaying traditional sweet stuff to attract the customer at Kalibari area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP14-070121 ALSO READ A local vendor is selling and displaying Cheese to attract the customer at main Sadar Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A local vendor is selling and displaying Cheese to attract the customer at main Sadar Road Youngster is selling and displaying red rose’s in a basket to attract the customer near Pir Zakori Flyover Ring Road Children arranging and displaying packets of coal for sell to earn for livelihood