Home Photos Feature Photos An aged man busy in roasting corn cobs to sell at his... PhotosFeature Photos An aged man busy in roasting corn cobs to sell at his roadside setup Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 5:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-070121 ISLAMABAD: January 07 An aged man busy in roasting corn cobs to sell at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP12-070121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging corn cobs to attract the customers at Lahori Gate Vendor displaying corn cobs to attract the customers at vegetable market Vendors roasting peanuts in their shop at Masjid Road