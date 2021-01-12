Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying oranges to attract the customers at roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying oranges to attract the customers at roadside setup Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 5:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-120121 LAHORE: January 12 - A vendor displaying oranges to attract the customers at roadside setup. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP10-120121 ALSO READ A vendor showering water on fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor weighing wood to sell the customers A vendor showering water on fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup A roadside vendor busy in roasting peanut to attract the customers