Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging the handmade clay pots to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging the handmade clay pots to attract the customers at their workplace Fri, 22 Jan 2021, 8:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-220121 FAISALABAD: January 22 - A vendor arranging the handmade clay pots to attract the customers at their workplace. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers busy in polishing cooper pots at their workplace A street vendor selling pots at Waleed Mohallah Road A vendor arranging and displaying clay made pots at his roadside setup