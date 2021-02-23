Home Photos Feature Photos A student enjoying ice-cream while waiting for school bus at Murree Road,...PhotosFeature PhotosA student enjoying ice-cream while waiting for school bus at Murree Road, Bhara Kaho Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 8:35 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-230221 ISLAMABAD: February 23 - A student enjoying ice-cream while waiting for school bus at Murree Road, Bhara Kaho. APP photo by Irshad SheikhRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers busy in paint the roadside cemented blocks along Murree Road near Rawal LakeA vendor displaying traditional ice-cream (Kulfi) to attract the customers at Station RoadStudent solving question papers during entry test for admission in the course of Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Nursing and Medical Technologists in Liaquat University of Medical...