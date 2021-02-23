CM chairs meeting of PTI, PML-Q Senate elections' candidates

LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PML-Q candidates for holding consultations for the upcoming Senate elections.

Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Barrister Ali Zafar, Dr Zarqa Taimoor, Aon Abbas Pabbi and Kamil Ali Agha of PML-Q attended the meeting while Saif Ullah Khan Niazi participated through video link.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Law Minister Raja Basharat, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and special coordinator to CM for political affairs Aun Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

The meeting held a detailed deliberation about the strategy for the success of candidates and various proposals came under discussion.

The CM stated the PTI and PML-Q candidates would succeed and a strategy had been devised in this regard.

The government alliance would achieve success as the opposition was unconcerned about the public and it was only interested in making hue and cry, concluded the CM.