Home Photos Feature Photos A PHA staffer paints on the bridge pillars at Murree Road PhotosFeature Photos A PHA staffer paints on the bridge pillars at Murree Road Wed, 30 Dec 2020, 7:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-301220 RAWALPINDI: December 30 A PHA staffer paints on the bridge pillars at Murree Road. APP photo by Abid Zia APP56-301220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: July 30 – Customers choosing sacrificial animal from a vendor at Murree road. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh RAWALPINDI: June 25 A labourer pulling hand cart loaded with khas to be used in room-cooler at Murree Road. APP photo by Abid... RAWALPINDI: June 15 A beggar asking for mercy from motorists at Murree Road in the city. APP photo by Abid zia