Home Photos Feature Photos A painter is painting body of a bus at a workshop PhotosFeature Photos A painter is painting body of a bus at a workshop Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 8:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-230121 FAISALABAD: January 23 - A painter is painting body of a bus at a workshop. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: August 17 A view of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in progress at M.A. Jinnah Road. APP Photo by Saeed... ISLAMABAD: August 15 A passenger bus passing through the stagnant water accumulated at 9th Avenue after mornings heavy rain. APP photo by Saleem... MULTAN: July 28 Passengers loading traditional bed frames (Charpai) on the bus near Bahawalpur bypass. APP photo by Safdar Abbas