Home Photos General Coverage Photos A paramedic taking sample of a school teacher for corona virus test... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A paramedic taking sample of a school teacher for corona virus test at Government Girls Little Folks High School Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 7:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-230121 LARKANA: January 23 - A paramedic taking sample of a school teacher for corona virus test at Government Girls Little Folks High School. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A paramedic taking samples to test for the corona virus disease (COVID-19) at Bhitai Hospital A paramedic taking sample of woman for corona virus test at Bhitai Hospital A paramedic taking samples to test for the corona virus (COVID-19) at District Headquarters Hospital