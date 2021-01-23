A view of an open main hole in the middle of Liaquat Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP09-230121 FAISALABAD: January 23 - A view of an open main hole in the middle of Liaquat Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  A large number of passengers traveling on the rooftop of a passenger bus at Larkana-Khairpur Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR