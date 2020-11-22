Home Photos Feature Photos A motorcyclist purchasing flour bags from a stall setup by City District... PhotosFeature Photos A motorcyclist purchasing flour bags from a stall setup by City District Government Sun, 22 Nov 2020, 8:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-221120 MULTAN: November 22 - A motorcyclist purchasing flour bags from a stall setup by City District Government. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP25-221120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: November 14 – Peoples without any precautionary measures standing in a queue to get flour bags from a dealer on government controlled rates... KARACHI: October 28 Motorcyclists on the way while carrying flour bag after purchasing on subsidized rates from utility store in Provincial Capital. APP... KARACHI: October 28 Motorcyclist loading flour bags after purchasing on subsidized rates from utility store in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed...