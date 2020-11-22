Home Photos Feature Photos Railway staffers busy in maintenance work of railway tracks near Cantt Station PhotosFeature Photos Railway staffers busy in maintenance work of railway tracks near Cantt Station Sun, 22 Nov 2020, 8:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-221120 MULTAN: November 22 - Railway staffers busy in maintenance work of railway tracks near Cantt Station. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP24-221120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Railway staffers busy in maintenance work of rail tracks near Kot Lakhpat station. APP photo A herd of buffaloes walking freely on the railway tracks near Railway Station may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities KARACHI: October 03 – Worker busy in maintenance work of damaged sewage line at Pakistan Chowk area in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M...