A malang performing dhamal during annual urs celebrations of Bibi Pak Daman
Thu, 21 Jan 2021, 7:27 PM
APP21-210121 LAHORE: January 21 A malang performing dhamal during annual urs celebrations of Bibi Pak Daman. APP photo by Amir Khan
Devotees light lamp during annual urs celebrations of Bibi Pak Daman
LAHORE, Jan 20: Devotee women gather to wash the shrine of Muslim saint Bibi Pak Daman at annual Urs celebrations.
Devotee attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman