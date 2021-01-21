Home Photos Feature Photos Devotees light lamp during annual urs celebrations of Bibi Pak Daman PhotosFeature Photos Devotees light lamp during annual urs celebrations of Bibi Pak Daman Thu, 21 Jan 2021, 7:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-210121 LAHORE: January 21 Devotees light lamp during annual urs celebrations of Bibi Pak Daman. APP photo by Amir Khan ALSO READ LAHORE, Jan 20: Devotee women gather to wash the shrine of Muslim saint Bibi Pak Daman at annual Urs celebrations. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A malang performing dhamal during annual urs celebrations of Bibi Pak Daman LAHORE, Jan 20: Devotee women gather to wash the shrine of Muslim saint Bibi Pak Daman at annual Urs celebrations. Devotee attending the Annual urs celebrations at the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman