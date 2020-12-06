A large numbers of people participating in rally with wearing the Sindhi Topi & Ajrak during Sindhi Culture Day outside press club
APP20-061220 HYDERABAD: December 06  A large numbers of people participating in rally with wearing the Sindhi Topi & Ajrak during Sindhi Culture Day outside press club. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP20-061220

ALSO READ  Girls taking selfie with wearing the Sindhi culture dresses during Sindhi Culture Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR