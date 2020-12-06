Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large numbers of people participating in rally with wearing the Sindhi... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large numbers of people participating in rally with wearing the Sindhi Topi & Ajrak during Sindhi Culture Day outside press club Sun, 6 Dec 2020, 6:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-061220 HYDERABAD: December 06 A large numbers of people participating in rally with wearing the Sindhi Topi & Ajrak during Sindhi Culture Day outside press club. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP20-061220 ALSO READ Girls taking selfie with wearing the Sindhi culture dresses during Sindhi Culture Day RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A folk singer performs on the stage during Sindhi Musical Program in connection with Sindhi Culture Day outside press club Girls taking selfie with wearing the Sindhi culture dresses during Sindhi Culture Day