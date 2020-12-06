Home Photos General Coverage Photos A folk singer performs on the stage during Sindhi Musical Program in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A folk singer performs on the stage during Sindhi Musical Program in connection with Sindhi Culture Day outside press club Sun, 6 Dec 2020, 6:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-061220 HYDERABAD: December 06 A folk singer performs on the stage during Sindhi Musical Program in connection with Sindhi Culture Day outside press club. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP19-061220 ALSO READ A large numbers of people participating in rally with wearing the Sindhi Topi & Ajrak during Sindhi Culture Day outside press club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large numbers of people participating in rally with wearing the Sindhi Topi & Ajrak during Sindhi Culture Day outside press club Girls taking selfie with wearing the Sindhi culture dresses during Sindhi Culture Day