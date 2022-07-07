A large numbers of people are waiting for the train while leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha at Rawalpindi Railway Station

A large numbers of people are waiting for the train while leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha at Rawalpindi Railway Station
APP12-070722 RAWALPINDI: July 07 - A large numbers of people are waiting for the train while leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha at Rawalpindi Railway Station. APP photo by Saleem Rana
A large numbers of people are waiting for the train while leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha at Rawalpindi Railway Station
APP13-070722 RAWALPINDI: July 07  Passengers are waiting for their train going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Adha with their loved ones at Rawalpindi Railway Station. APP photo by Saleem Rana
A large numbers of people are waiting for the train while leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha at Rawalpindi Railway Station
RAWALPINDI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR