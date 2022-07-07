PhotosFeature Photos A large numbers of people are waiting for the train while leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha at Rawalpindi Railway Station Thu, 7 Jul 2022, 5:43 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP12-070722 RAWALPINDI: July 07 - A large numbers of people are waiting for the train while leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha at Rawalpindi Railway Station. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP13-070722 RAWALPINDI: July 07 Passengers are waiting for their train going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Adha with their loved ones at Rawalpindi Railway Station. APP photo by Saleem Rana RAWALPINDI