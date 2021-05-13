A large number of people offering Eid ul Fitr prayer at Darbar Eidgah Sharif in the city
APP11-130521 RAWALPINDI: May 13  A large number of people offering Eid ul Fitr prayer at Darbar Eidgah Sharif in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP10-130521

APP11-130521

sAPP12-130521

ALSO READ  Fawad urges people to follow SOPs to avoid spread of coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR