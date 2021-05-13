Home Photos General Coverage Photos People exchanging Eid greetings after performing Eid ul Fitr prayer at Darbar... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People exchanging Eid greetings after performing Eid ul Fitr prayer at Darbar Eidgah Sharif Thu, 13 May 2021, 7:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-130521 RAWALPINDI: May 13 People exchanging Eid greetings after performing Eid ul Fitr prayer at Darbar Eidgah Sharif. APP photo by Abid Zia APP13-130521 ALSO READ Shawwal Crescent moon sighted in country, Eid on Thursday RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people offering Eid ul Fitr prayer at Darbar Eidgah Sharif in the city A large number of people offering Eid ul Fitr prayer on road outside in front of a masjid A large number of people offering Eid ul-Fitr prayer at Nazimabad Edigaah Ground Paid Advertisements