Turkmenistan to complete TAPI energy project with regional countries

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Turkmenistan is committed to complete the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) energy project together with the regional countries.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited on Thursday said that Turkmenistan has advanced on Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline, an energy project with strong commitment according to the International Law, said a press release issued here.

“Turkmenistan is making significant progress on the TAPI natural gas pipeline, which aims to supply 33 billion cubic meters annually to South Asia” he said.

Speaking at the Turkmen Energy Investment Forum (TEIF 2024) currently being held in Paris, Muhammetmyrat Amanov of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited highlighted that the Turkmenistan section of the pipeline is complete and the ongoing discussions to advance the project beyond Turkmenistan are in strict alignment with international standards.

He said the project emphasizes environmental sustainability by leveraging natural gas to reduce emissions significantly compared to coal and oil, thereby tackling indoor pollution and enhancing regional air quality. Importantly, Turkmenistan is implementing the project in strict adherence to international law, Mr. Amanov emphasized, “In light of the ongoing Project developments, Turkmenistan remains committed to upholding international law, fulfilling its obligations, and adhering to international norms and regulations.”

This approach reaffirms Turkmenistan’s dedication to global cooperation and legal integrity in executing the TAPI project. Looking ahead, the project’s focus is shifting to the Herat Offtake Strategy in Afghanistan, which will play a critical role in environmental protection by reducing air pollution, while also contributing to maintaining public safety and further promoting the project, he said. CEO TAPI said that additionally, it will provide early revenue streams and increase confidence amongst lenders.

He said upon completion, TAPI will significantly impact the energy landscape in South Asia, supporting energy security and promoting regional development, all while maintaining the highest standards of international legal practice.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh said that TAPI energy project is essential for the energy needs of Pakistan, the completion of which will fulfill the energy needs of Pakistan and the country’s industry will develop.

President FPCCI said that Turkmenistan is an important country in Central Asia which is giving an opportunity to Pakistan to fulfill its energy needs.

He said that Pakistan is currently in need of energy at both domestic and industrial levels and the business community is demanding that this project be completed.

Atif said that by completing these energy sectors, the economic integration of Pakistan with Central Asia will also be strengthened and the countries of the region will come closer to each other.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri said that TAPI is an important energy project, which was supposed to be completed many years ago but now is the best time to complete this project.

He said that Pakistan is currently facing a biggest energy challenge and the TAPI agreement was signed with Turkmenistan two decades ago, which needs to be executed.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that such energy and trade agreements with other Central Asian countries are the need of the hour.

It is pertinent to mention that the TAPI project started on March 15, 1995 when an inaugural memorandum of understanding between the governments of Turkmenistan and Pakistan for a pipeline project was signed. This project was promoted by Argentinian company Bridas Corporation.