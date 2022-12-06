A large number of passengers traveling on the rooftop of a passenger bus at Larkana-Qambar Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

A large number of passengers traveling on the rooftop of a passenger bus at Larkana-Qambar Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP35-061222 LARKANA: December 06 - A large number of passengers traveling on the rooftop of a passenger bus at Larkana-Qambar Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP/NAS/MAF/TZD
A large number of passengers traveling on the rooftop of a passenger bus at Larkana-Qambar Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP35-061222 LARKANA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A view of broken light pole outside Pakistan Museum of National History at Shakarparian Road which needs the attention of the concerned authorities

A view of broken light pole outside Pakistan Museum of National History at Shakarparian Road which needs the attention of the concerned authorities

A herd of buffaloes walking on a road creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic to needs the attention of the concerned authorities

A herd of buffaloes walking on a road creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic to needs the attention of the concerned authorities

Motorcyclist crossing railway track while a train is running on the same track, near to approaching him it may cause of serious accident to needs the attention of concerned authorities at Makki Shah Area

Motorcyclist crossing railway track while a train is running on the same track, near to approaching him it may cause of serious accident to...

There is no lid over manhole at Badar Share Main Road of Bahawalpur posing threat to thousands of vehicles on this road which needs the attention of the concerned authorities

There is no lid over manhole at Badar Share Main Road of Bahawalpur posing threat to thousands of vehicles on this road which needs...

A view of over loaded Tractor trolley Tree-laden passing through at Bahawalpur Road without fear of danger and law that may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

A view of over loaded Tractor trolley Tree-laden passing through at Bahawalpur Road without fear of danger and law that may cause any mishap...

Passengers traveling on the rooftop of overloaded bus violation of traffic rules may cause of any mishap at Tando Yourself road

Passengers traveling on the rooftop of overloaded bus violation of traffic rules may cause of any mishap at Tando Yourself road

A large number of students traveling in a dangerous way on rooftop of passenger bus may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

A large number of students traveling in a dangerous way on rooftop of passenger bus may cause any mishap and needs the attention of...

A view of damaged bypass bridge near Otha Chowk which may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

A view of damaged bypass bridge near Otha Chowk which may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

A herd of buffaloes walking on a new bus stand road creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities

A herd of buffaloes walking on a new bus stand road creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic and needs the attention of the...

A view of open PTCL main hole in the middle of Sheikhupura Road near Aziz Fatima Chowk which could lead to any mishap needs special attention of the concerned authorities

A view of open PTCL main hole in the middle of Sheikhupura Road near Aziz Fatima Chowk which could lead to any mishap needs...

Students traveling in a dangerous way on rooftop of passenger bus may cause any untoward incident

Students traveling in a dangerous way on rooftop of passenger bus may cause any untoward incident

An open sewerage main hole at Sitara Tower Chowk needs the attention of concerned authorities

An open sewerage main hole at Sitara Tower Chowk needs the attention of concerned authorities