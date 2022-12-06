PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of passengers traveling on the rooftop of a passenger bus at Larkana-Qambar Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities Tue, 6 Dec 2022, 7:02 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP35-061222 LARKANA: December 06 - A large number of passengers traveling on the rooftop of a passenger bus at Larkana-Qambar Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP/NAS/MAF/TZD APP35-061222 LARKANA