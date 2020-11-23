Home Photos Feature Photos A labourer pulling hand cart loaded with used stuff for selling at... PhotosFeature Photos A labourer pulling hand cart loaded with used stuff for selling at Meezan Chowk Mon, 23 Nov 2020, 6:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-231120 QUETTA: November 23 - A labourer pulling hand cart loaded with used stuff for selling at Meezan Chowk. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP29-231120 ALSO READ A vender displaying dry coconuts on hand cart to attract the customers at Jinnah Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vender displaying dry coconuts on hand cart to attract the customers at Jinnah Road A vendor arranging and displaying coconuts to attract the customers on his hand cart setup MULTAN: October 29 Vendor displays dry fruit to attract the customer on his hand cart on his way to the selling point. APP...