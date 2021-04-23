A gypsy female enjoying a nap in front of closed shop at Railway Station Road as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic
APP33-230421 LARKANA: April 23  A gypsy female enjoying a nap in front of closed shop at Railway Station Road as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  WB’s support critical for attaining fiscal consolidation: Tarin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR