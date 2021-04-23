Home Photos Feature Photos A gypsy female enjoying a nap in front of closed shop at... PhotosFeature Photos A gypsy female enjoying a nap in front of closed shop at Railway Station Road as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic Fri, 23 Apr 2021, 11:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-230421 LARKANA: April 23 A gypsy female enjoying a nap in front of closed shop at Railway Station Road as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ WB’s support critical for attaining fiscal consolidation: Tarin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WB’s support critical for attaining fiscal consolidation: Tarin A vendor enjoying a nap during lean business time at Azadi Chowk A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi as Punjab government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures...