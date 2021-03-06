Home Photos Feature Photos A female vendor preparing traditional food item (corn bread and mustard) to...PhotosFeature PhotosA female vendor preparing traditional food item (corn bread and mustard) to attract the customers during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHA Sat, 6 Mar 2021, 9:02 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-060321 LAHORE: March 06 - A female vendor preparing traditional food item (corn bread and mustard) to attract the customers during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHA. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariALSO READ Para gliders demonstrating their skills during Islamabad Tourism Festival starting from Pir Sohawa and landing at Shalimar Cricket GroundRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA farmer boiling sugarcane juice to prepare traditional sweet item (Gurr) during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHAPara gliders demonstrating their skills during Islamabad Tourism Festival starting from Pir Sohawa and landing at Shalimar Cricket GroundA large number of visitors arrive during the inauguration of the Jashan-e-Bahara Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHA