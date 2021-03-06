Home Photos Feature Photos A farmer boiling sugarcane juice to prepare traditional sweet item (Gurr) during...PhotosFeature PhotosA farmer boiling sugarcane juice to prepare traditional sweet item (Gurr) during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHA Sat, 6 Mar 2021, 9:03 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-060321 LAHORE: March 06 - A farmer boiling sugarcane juice to prepare traditional sweet item (Gurr) during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHA. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariALSO READ A female vendor preparing traditional food item (corn bread and mustard) to attract the customers during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHARELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA female vendor preparing traditional food item (corn bread and mustard) to attract the customers during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by...A large number of visitors arrive during the inauguration of the Jashan-e-Bahara Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHAA farmer filling the collected potatoes into plastic bags in his field