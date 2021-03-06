A farmer boiling sugarcane juice to prepare traditional sweet item (Gurr) during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHA
ALSO READ  A female vendor preparing traditional food item (corn bread and mustard) to attract the customers during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHA

