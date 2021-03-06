Home Photos General Coverage Photos Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq addressing during the awards ceremony...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMinister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq addressing during the awards ceremony at Government Jinnah Islamia College Sat, 6 Mar 2021, 8:59 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-060321 SIALKOT: March 06 - Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq addressing during the awards ceremony at Government Jinnah Islamia College. APP Photo by Munir ButtAPP48-060321SIALKOT: March 06 – Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq receiving a shield during a ceremony at Government Jinnah Islamia College. APP Photo by Munir ButtRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMinister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fatullah Kahn cutting cake with Scouts Boys during Scouts Day celebrationOpposition’s cries going up to heaven after Broadsheet Inquiry Commission formed: Ch FawadGovt’s decisions help to cope with controlling second wave of COVID-19: Asad Umar