A doctor getting samples for the corona virus test at Hayatabad Medical Complex

Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 7:25 PM

APP35-290321 PESHAWAR: March 29 A doctor getting samples for the corona virus test at Hayatabad Medical Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum