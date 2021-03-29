Home Photos General Coverage Photos Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 7:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-290321 MULTAN: March 29 - Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP38-290321 APP37-290321MULTAN: March 29 – Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors. APP photo by Safdar Abbas ALSO READ Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Swami Narian Temple RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Swami Narian Temple Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Swami Narian Temple Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Swami Narian Temple